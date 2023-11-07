Papplewick & Linby Cricket Club’s Freddie McCann has signed his first professional contract at Nottinghamshire CCC.

The two-year deal will keep the 18-year-old Academy graduate at the club until the conclusion of the 2025 season.

The homegrown batting all-rounder averaged 64.55 in County Age Group and Academy cricket in 2023, with his 710 runs including three centuries.

His return earned him the Charles Vernon Price Memorial Plate at the club’s end-of-season awards, awarded to the most improved player from the Academy.

He also accumulated 417 runs in seven Second XI Championship games at an average of 62.05, with three half-centuries and a top score of 110.

“It’s a dream come true to sign my first contract; playing professionally for Notts is something I have been working towards my whole life,” McCann said.

“Getting the chance to play with and against pros in Second XI cricket has been really helpful for my development, and enabling me to feel like I belong at that level.

“I’m really excited to get the opportunity to learn from international and senior players all year round. Just being in the group and listening to how they go about their business and train will help me grow.

“My goal over the next couple of years is to keep turning in consistent performances which could help open the door to first team cricket.

“Equally, I know the hard work starts now for me in terms of a career in cricket, and I’m prepared to give it my all to make that a reality.”

The Papplewick and Linby Cricket Club-based youngster has recently concluded his studies at Trent College, where he was First XI cricket captain.

In addition to landmark scores for Notts’ U18s and Second XI, McCann made a half-century for a Young Lions Invitational XI against Australia U19s in August, playing alongside fellow Academy prospects Travis Holland and Thomas Giles.

“Freddie is a really exciting prospect, who has earned his first contract through stand-out performances in the last year,” Head Coach, Peter Moores, said.

“The chance to be a full-time cricketer is the reward he gets for taking the opportunities he was offered in Academy and Second XI cricket over the last few seasons.

“Allied to his cricketing ability, his strengths are his attitude and application; he is a grounded individual and he knows that this is just the beginning for him.

“For us as a club, it’s great to see another local lad progress through our pathway to join the staff.