Premier League pair Hucknall and Papplewick & Linby both power to convincing victories

Hucknall beat Clifton Village by six wickets.

Clifton won the toss and chose to bat and were bowled out for 155 in 46.1 overs.

Openers Ross Carnelley (58) and Suman Shrestha (22) gave them a fine opening stand of 71, but only Taylor Fell (23) made any other significant contribution with Nicol Loftie-Eaton taking 3-19 off 6.1 overs and Dan Blatherwick 3-28 off eight.

Louis Bhabra in action for Papplewick on Saturday

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hucknall comfortably reached 157-4 in 30.2 overs with skipper Sam Johnson making 35, Mathew Roberts 34 and Dom Wheatley 23 not out.

Papplewick powered to a 120-run win at home to bottom side Mansfield Hosiery Mills.

The home side chose to bat and were bowled out for 217, Louis Bhabra scoring 54, Ben Trevor-Jones 46, Callum Mckenzie 27, Dillon Singh 21 not out and Kamel Manek taking 4-33 off his 10 overs.

Sensing this was a below-par target, Mills had high hopes of running Papplewick close. But in reply they were skittled for just 97 30.3 overs, Manek with 34, Matt Dean 24; Chris Glover 3-6 off 1.3 overs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After a shock four wicket defeat for Cavaliers & Carrington at Radcliffe-on-Trent, Kimberley Institute are now the new Premier League leaders after an 89 run win at Wollaton.