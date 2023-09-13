Premier league season ends with fourth place finish for Papplewick & Linby while Hucknall end up sixth

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Choosing to bat, Papplewick made 256-7 off their 50 overs.

Louis Bhabra (77) and skipper Ben Trevor-Jones (56) set them up perrectly with an opening stand of 134.

Sakhumuzi Ndlela added 58 and Freddie McCann a useful 26 while Attenborough's Daniel Freeman ended with figures of 3-43.

Papplewick and Linby v Mansfield Hosiery (bowling), Louis Bhabra

Advertisement

Advertisement

In reply Attenborough fell short as their overs ended with them on 226-7. Zak Tribe was their main man with 87 not out, Savin Perera and Freeman both scored 28 while Tauseef Kataria ended 26 not out, McCann with 3-37.

Neighbours Hucknall narrowly lost to Wollaton by one wicket to finish sixth, Papplewick's win narrowly kept Wollaton in fifth.

Hucknall made 148 in 44.3 overs. They were 18-3 before Sam Johnson (57) and Nicol Loftie-Eaton (37) put on 82 for the fourth wicket. James Cox took 3-29, Will Neal 3-37 and Huzaif Latif 3-5 off five overs.

Wollaton made 151-9 in 42 overs, Hamish Llewellyn with 27, Daniel Andrew 25 and Jibran Azam 52 not out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leaders Kimberley Institute can only watch and wait this weekend as Cuckney aim to pip them for the title in their last game.