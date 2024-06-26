Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Papplewick & Linby pulled off their best result of the Nottinghamshire Premier League season so far with a sensational 46 run win away at reigning champions Cuckney on Saturday.

“It was a brilliant result in a game we did not expect to win,” said captain Louis Bhabra.

“It's always nice to turn over one of the best teams in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We played well against Cavaliers and Kimberley earlier in the season but didn't get over the line. So this was our best result so far and the performance was up there.

Ben Bhabra - on form for Papplewick on Saturday.

“We have switched Callum (McKenzie) up to opener with me and it has worked well – we seem to compliment each other.

“And Ben Trevor-Jones is a pretty solid batsman to have at number three.

“So if we are all firing it gives us a good platform for the others to come in and express themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When Cuckney batted the pitch was turning a bit and our bowlers made use of the conditions and got into their top order which helped too.”

Papplewick won the toss and chose to bat, making 242-8 from their 50 overs.

Openers Louis Bhabra (78) and Callum Mckenzie (89) were in magnificent form with a first wicket stand of 169 and Ben Trevor-Jones added 35.

Defending champions Cuckney finally got about them and wickets fell with Nick Keast claiming 4-40 from his 10 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Cuckney's reply with the bat fell well short as they slumped to 196 all out in 44.5 overs.

They had a poor start as they lost Tom Rowe with only 11 scored and were soon 23-4 and 53-5.

Vice captain Tom Ullyott (60) and captain Adam Tillcock (49) finally dug in with a 97 partnership for the sixth wicket.

But the tail was picked off with 4-20 from 7.5 overs from Ben Bhabra as Papplewick notched up a memorable success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Cuckney seconds extended their lead at the top of the Bassetlaw & District League Championship with a 41-run win away at Papplewick & Linby seconds.