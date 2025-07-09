South African Du Plessis stars as bottom club Welbeck win at Hucknall

Relegation-threatened Welbeck hauled themselves off bottom spot in the Nottinghamshire Premier League with a much-needed six wicket win away at Hucknall last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welbeck's South African star Jean Du Plessis proved the difference with his unbeaten century.

“It was a tough day,” said Hucknall captain Sam Johnson.

“We just weren't very good really. We probably didn't adapt to the conditions well enough and they played out their chase really well. So hats off to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jean Du Plessis - crucial century for Welbeck at Hucknall.

“Their overseas player played a really good knock, but we dropped him early on and he made us pay – he was excellent, obviously to our detriment.

“We thought during the game, and assessing the conditions at the time, that our total wasn't far away from being a pretty good score if we bowled well.

“It wasn't enough runs in the end but after being 131-7, getting to 207 was a good effort. But we have been in that position too often this season.

“The wicket was a bit more consistent for the second innings and got better and we were pretty comfortable, bowling and fielding well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our opening bowlers have been consistent all season and gave us exactly what we wanted in that first 10 overs. But their overseas player made us pay for dropping him in the end.

“This has been the way things have gone for us generally this season.

“We need to stop feeling sorry for ourselves and get some points on the board.”

Hucknall chose to bat first and made 207-7 in their 50 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Blatherwick hit 47 and George Blatherwick added 33 not out and Connor Ramm 35 not out, Richie Bentley taking 3-28.

Welbeck made an awful start to their reply, losing both openers with a single run on the board.

But they rallied as Du Plessis made his decisive 103 not out, including eight fours and two sixes and put on 81 for the third wicket with Mat Roberts.

He then combined with Josh Sanderson (40 not out) to add another 95 for the fifth wicket as they reached 208-4 in 44.4 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We really needed that win - and it is never easy away at Hucknall at any time, “ said Welbeck head coach Richard Stroh.

“I thought we bowled well and looked set to keep them to about 180 until a late partnership took them over the 200-mark.

“But we were still quite happy and, after not the best start, our South African player Jean Du Plessis made us a magnificent century. He and Mat steadied the ship a bit, then Josh, who is only 20, saw us home.

“This Saturday is a big game, but to be honest every game will be like a cup final between now and the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are second bottom and there is a bit of a gap to the teams above us. All we can control is our own performances and try to keep on winning games.”

Hucknall travel to Wollaton on Saturday.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​