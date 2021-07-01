Surprise victory hauls Hucknall out of the NPL drop zone

Hucknall's George Buckthorpe loses his middle stump to Codi Yusuf.

Now captain Sam Johnson has urged his side to build on that and prove they have been in a false position as the season goes into its second half this weekend.

“Earlier in the season I chose to remain quite sanguine throughout,” he said.

“I have seen enough cricket to know we are a decent side who are not in a position we should be.

“So we need to use this result and now really kick on as we go into what is the turn of the fixtures and second half of the season.

“I don't want to be sanguine any more.

"I want to be positive for the right reasons, not being positive during a perilous situation.

“That is a benchmark for us now. That's how we want to play our cricket and be successful.

"We have to take it into every fixture, not just against Cuckney.

“In my time in the Premier League Cuckney have pretty much been the best side in terms of consistently being at the top of the table.

"They are a great side who I have a lot of respect for.

“So Saturday was a really good day and I am very proud of all the lads with all the adversity we have had.

“But I am very conscious I wasn't completely down in the dumps when we were losing so I must not get too high with the highs.

“We need to stay reasonably calm and neutral and make sure we follow it up with good performances as results will follow off the back of that.”

Electing to bat, Hucknall made 212 all out with 43 for Johnson, 30 for Hassan Chaudry and 24 for Josh Bembridge. Paul Van Meejeren took 3-25 while Codi Yusuf ended with figures of 3-51.

In reply Joseph Hayes hit 37, Codi Yusuf 35, Tom Keast 31 and Paul Van Meekeren 27.

But Jake Wright claimed 4-18 and Adam Scott 3-39 as they were skittled out for 152 in 43.3 overs.

“We were really good. I was really happy with how we did,” smiled Johnson.

“We overcame a bit of adversity early on with a couple of wickets and batted pretty well on an unusual Hucknall wicket.