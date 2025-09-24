Surrey star Emma Jones set to join The Blaze

Surrey all-rounder Emma Jones has agreed a two-year deal to join The Blaze from November.

Jones, 23, played six matches in Surrey’s victorious Vitality Blast campaign this year, in addition to appearing in every round of the Brown Caps’ run to the Vitality Women’s County Cup final.

She put in a stand-out List A showing two weeks ago against Essex, notching a masterful 141 not out from just 117 balls, with 23 fours.

Born in Hertfordshire, Jones learnt her craft in the Essex pathway system.

Internationally, she has represented England A in 2025 on a tour of Australia and then in a home series against New Zealand A, and in December last year she was named as part of the first group on the England Women Pace Bowling Performance Programme.

More recently, she has made an early impact with the Trent Bridge faithful by appearing for Trent Rockets in this year’s edition of The Hundred.

“I’m really excited to make the move to Trent Bridge next season,” said Jones.

“The Blaze have a great squad that go about playing the game in a way that I really enjoy, so the prospect of being a part of that is really exciting and hopefully we can bring back some silverware over the next few years.”

“I made my professional debut at Trent Bridge and playing there with the Rockets this summer has been a really special experience, so I can't wait to call it home all year round.”