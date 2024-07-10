Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Papplewick & Linby face the toughest of tests on Saturday as they head for Nottinghamshire Premier League table-topping Cavaliers & Carrington.

And they head there on the back of a narrow four wicket home loss to in-form Kimberley Institute after a thrilling run chase.

Papplewick were put in and made 244-8, Ben Trevor-Jones scoring 73, Sakhumuzi Ndela 48 and Callum McKenzie 65, McKenzie and Trevor-Jones putting on 139 for the second wicket, George Scottorn taking 4-35 and Martin Weightman 3-24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Kimberley reached 245-6 with two balls to spare, Ximus Du Plooy leading the way with 63, Jack Nightingale (56), George Bacon (32), and 29 each for Akhil Patel and Dom Brown.

Ben Trevor-Jones - fine innings for Papplewick is in vain.

Patel and Nightingale produced an opening stand of 64 then Brown and Du Ploy made 61 for the third wicket.

Kimberley, who are third in the table, went on to complete a great weekend as they marched into the quarter-finals of the ECB National Club Championship with a three wicket home win over Didsbury on Sunday.

Papplewick & Linby’s second team did manage a win in the Bassetlaw & District Championship Division, chalking up a four wicket success away at Harthill to stay sixth in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Papplewick won the toss and put the home side into bat, and they finished up with 261-6 from their 50 overs.

Danny Anthony top-scored with 74 while Richard Perkins was not far behind him with 74. Chris CT Radford added 36 and Izuru Jayakody 26, the pair producing an excellent opening partnership of 68.

Perkins and Dom Cummings made 59 for the third wicket, but biggest danger for the visitors was when Perkins and Anthony combined for 115 for the fourth wicket.

Nevertheless, Papplewick reached a winning 264-6 with four overs to spare, largely thanks to Daniel Stokes (60), Antony Woolley (49), Joe Walker (40) and Charlie Crofts (29 not out).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walker and Woolley set them up nicely with 63 for the first wicket and Stokes then joined Woolley to add 86 for the fourth wicket which helped them over the 200 mark.