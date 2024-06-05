Victory secured at West Bridgfordians in a tight finish for Papplewick & Linby
Put into bat, Papplewick compiled a total of 206-8.
Captain Louis Bhabra made 63 and the returning Ben Trevor-Jones (70) joined him for a second wicket partnership of 108.
Ben Bhabra added 35 while Ben Savage took 3-29 from his 10 overs.
West Bridgfordians fell short in their reply as they ended on 191 all out in 46.2 overs.
Sam King was their mainstay with a splendid 105 but struggled to find another batsman to stick around with him for too long, Freddie McCann claiming 3-45 for Papplewick.
“It was very close in the end,” said Papplewick captain Louis Bhabra.
“I think we always felt really confident when we had them nine down, but once Sam King kept bashing them over the ropes we wre getting a bit nervous at one point. It was a good game to win.
“It was a bit of a tricky wicket up top in the morning – it was a bit soft and wet.
“So I think myself and Ben both did a good job trying to soak up a bit of pressure and build a bit of a platform for the lads who came in and played a few shots at the end.
“Dalton Hatton-Lowe was the pick of the bowlers with the new ball.
“He then bowled some tough overs in the middle before he came back at the end to get us the key wicket of Sam King.
“And Freddie McCann was impressive and gets better and better each week.
Papplewick host Notts & Arnold Amateur this Saturday. And Bhabra added: “With them not being in the Premier League last year I have not seen them for a while and they look like they have a few new faces.
“They had a few interesting results so we won't be taking them for granted. But it is a game we defnitely expect to win.”