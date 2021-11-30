Nottingham Forest captain John McGovern lifts the trophy as team mates Larry Lloyd (c) and Frank Clark (r) look on after the 1979 European Cup Final between Nottingham Forest and Malmo at the Olympic Stadium on May 30, 1979.placeholder image
Nottingham Forest captain John McGovern lifts the trophy as team mates Larry Lloyd (c) and Frank Clark (r) look on after the 1979 European Cup Final between Nottingham Forest and Malmo at the Olympic Stadium on May 30, 1979.

11 amazing retro pictures that any Nottingham Forest fan will simply love

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 30th Nov 2021, 10:09 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 13:17 BST
The 1970s ended in style for Nottingham Forest.

Forest defeated Liverpool in the 1978 League Cup final in a replay after the original tie had finished 0-0 in front of 100,000 fans at Wembley.

They then went on to wrap up the First Division title after finishing seven points above Liverpool

It got even better a year later when the club famously swept Europe away to win the European Cup.

They also bagged the League Cup and Charity Shield before finishing second in the First Division in a season to remember.

Here we take a look back on that golden era and remember those magic moments that are a must see for any Forest fan.

If you have a retro pic you want to share, email [email protected]

Managers Brian Clough and Bob Paisley lead their teams out at Wembley for the 1978 League Cup final on 18th March 1978.

1. Forest v Liverpool

Managers Brian Clough and Bob Paisley lead their teams out at Wembley for the 1978 League Cup final on 18th March 1978. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Liverpool player Ian Callaghan in action against Nottingham Forest during the 0-0 draw at Wembley.

2. Forest v Liverpool - 1978 League Cup final

Liverpool player Ian Callaghan in action against Nottingham Forest during the 0-0 draw at Wembley. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Jimmy Case beats John Robertson to the ball during the 1978 League Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on March 18, 1978.

3. 1978 League Cup final

Jimmy Case beats John Robertson to the ball during the 1978 League Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on March 18, 1978. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Brian Clough heads back to the dressing room after the 0-0 draw in the 1978 League Cup final.

4. Cup final stalemate

Brian Clough heads back to the dressing room after the 0-0 draw in the 1978 League Cup final. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Nottingham ForestLiverpoolEuropeWembley
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice