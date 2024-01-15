25 goal-den pictures of Mansfield Town's fans enjoying the moment - including when Stags won promotion to the Football League and faced Liverpool in the FA Cup
These pictures from our archives show the joy of being a Mansfield Town fan.
They show magic moments and goal celebrations from Stags games down the years, including the play-off tussle with Northampton back in 2004.
The pictures also show games against Northampton and Chesterfield in 2013 and 2014.
And who can forget the day Stags won promotion back to the Football League in 2013?
