In this gallery we throw the spotlight on a Stags home win against Scunthrope United in November 2021 and a long midweek trek to Sutton United in the same month.
Match photographer Chris Holloway was on hand to capture these faces in the crowd.
Have you, or someone you know, made our gallery?
Keep up with the latest Stags news, here.
1. Do you know any of these faces?
Mansfield Town fans watch their team win at home against Scunthorpe Utd. Photo: Chris Holloway
2. Do you know any of these faces?
Mansfield Town fans watch their team win at home against Scunthorpe Utd. Photo: Chris Holloway
3. Mansfield Town fans watch their team win at home against Scunthorpe Utd Pics - Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Mansfield Town fans watch their team win at home against Scunthorpe Utd. Photo: Chris Holloway
4. Do you know any of these faces?
Mansfield Town fans watch their team win at home against Scunthorpe Utd. Photo: Chris Holloway