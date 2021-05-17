Academy boss hails youth at Basford United

Academy prospects (BACK ROW, L-R): Nathanial Peters, Louis Nicholson, Jacob Taylor, Jordan Haywood, Ferdinand Bartley (FRONT ROW, L-R): Sam Newell, Rory Harrison, Wayde Hines, Kiarn Nyemba all featured in Basford United’s friendly defeat against Kimberley Miners Welfare on Saturday.

Ferdinand Bartley, Louis Nicholson, Nathanial Peters, Jordan Haywood and Wayde Hines all started for Steve Chettle’s side, as Rory Harrison notched a late consolation in a 3-1 defeat to Kimberley Miners Welfare at Greenwich Avenue.

Sam Newell, Jacob Taylor and Kiarn Nyemba were introduced in the second half as United’s FA Youth Cup heroes continue to make startling progress, with all nine ending the game having progressed through the Club’s reputable Education Academy.

“It’s fantastic for us and the Club,” Law said. “It’s a just reward for what they’ve done this season and the game against Kimberley was a great chance for them all to go and impose themselves and show what they’re all about at first team level.

“For what they’ve done this season, and what they do every day in training, with Steve (Chettle) watching them every day, games like this is their reward and there was seven first year scholars featuring on Saturday.

“The pathway is there, and this is proof of it,” he added. “No matter how old you are, if you are good enough and come in and do your stuff and what you’re good at, you will get a chance here at Basford.”

Nathan Banton put Welfare into an early lead and a corner was scrambled home seven minutes after the break to put the step-6 side two ahead.

Substitute ‘keeper Kieran Preston was then beaten with a deflected effort from range on the hour before 17-year-old Harrison marked his senior debut with a tap-in after excellent work from Alex Howes.

Those involved were heavily instrumental in their memorable Youth Cup run, losing 4-0 to eventual semi-finalists West Bromwich Albion in March after surprising wins against Port Vale and Grimsby Town in a campaign that started back in August in the preliminary rounds.