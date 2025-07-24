Crawley Town start the new season at Grimsby Town on August 2.placeholder image
Crawley Town start the new season at Grimsby Town on August 2.

AI predicts the results for every game on the opening weekend of the League Two season - including Grimsby Town v Crawley Town, Colchester United v Tranmere Rovers and Salford City v Crewe Alexadra

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Jul 2025, 14:32 BST
Crawley Town’s League Two season gets underway on August 2 at Grimsby Town.

It’s begins what they hope will be a successful promotion campaign after last year’s painful relegation.

August 2nd will also see Barnet and Oldham Athletic make their return to League Two, with Bristol Rovers, Shrewsbury Town and Cambridge United also returning to the fourth tier.

But who will get off to a great start and which sides will have work to do on match day two?

Here is how AI thinks the opening games are going to go.

We’d love to have your views. Share your thoughts and join the debate via our social media channels.

Get the latest Crawley news here.

Home: 21% Draw: 26% Away: 53%

1. Newport County 1 Notts County 2

Home: 21% Draw: 26% Away: 53% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Home: 34% Draw: 29% Away: 37%

2. Accrington Stanley 1 Gillingham 1

Home: 34% Draw: 29% Away: 37% Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Photo Sales
Home: 44% Draw: 29% Away: 27%

3. Barnet 2 Fleetwood Town 1

Home: 44% Draw: 29% Away: 27% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Home: 47% Draw: 29% Away: 24%

4. Bristol Rovers 2 Harrogate Town 1

Home: 47% Draw: 29% Away: 24% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoTranmere RoversCrawley TownSalford CityBristol Rovers
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice