Notts County’s League Two season gets underway on August 2 at Newport County.placeholder image
Notts County’s League Two season gets underway on August 2 at Newport County.

AI predicts the results for every game on the opening weekend of the League Two season - including Newport County v Notts County, Bristol Rovers v Harrogate Town and Cambridge United v Cheltenham Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Jul 2025, 14:17 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 14:25 BST
Notts County’s League Two season gets underway on August 2 at Newport County.

It’s begins what they hope will be a successful promotion campaign after last year’s play-off defeat.

August 2nd will also see Barnet and Oldham Athletic make their return to League Two, with Crawley Town, Bristol Rovers, Shrewsbury Town and Cambridge United also returning to the fourth tier.

But who will get off to a great start and which sides will have work to do on match day two?

Here is how AI thinks the opening games are going to go.

We’d love to have your views. Share your thoughts and join the debate via our social media channels.

Home: 21% Draw: 26% Away: 53%

1. Newport County 1 Notts County 2

Home: 21% Draw: 26% Away: 53% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Home: 34% Draw: 29% Away: 37%

2. Accrington Stanley 1 Gillingham 1

Home: 34% Draw: 29% Away: 37% Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Photo Sales
Home: 44% Draw: 29% Away: 27%

3. Barnet 2 Fleetwood Town 1

Home: 44% Draw: 29% Away: 27% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Home: 47% Draw: 29% Away: 24%

4. Bristol Rovers 2 Harrogate Town 1

Home: 47% Draw: 29% Away: 24% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoBristol RoversHarrogate TownCheltenham TownNotts CountyCrawley Town
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice