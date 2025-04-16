Nottingham Forest are one of five teams fighting for the remaining three Champions League places.Nottingham Forest are one of five teams fighting for the remaining three Champions League places.
AI predicts who will be joining Liverpool and Arsenal in next season's Champions League as Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Man City and Aston Villa fight it out

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Apr 2025, 08:03 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 08:19 BST
It was a mixed week in Forest’s bid for Champions League football.

Defeat against Everton hit their charge a touch but was certainly softened by the earlier news that England will get an extra place in next season’s competition after Arsenal’s win over Real Madrid.

It leaves Forest just three points clear of Chelsea in sixth spot with a five horse race for three places finely balanced.

Forest travel to Spurs on Easter Monday before facing Man City for a place in the FA Cup final.

So who will win the race for Champions League places behind Liverpool and Arsenal?

This is where a supercomputer – run by footballwebpages.co.uk – now expects Forest to finish.

90pts (+49)

1. Liverpool

90pts (+49) Photo: Getty Images

78pts (+37)

2. Arsenal

78pts (+37) Photo: Getty Images

69pts (+26)

3. Manchester City

69pts (+26) Photo: Getty Images

68pts (+19)

4. Newcastle United

68pts (+19) Photo: Getty Images

