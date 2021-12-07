Andy Graves happy with Hucknall Town's league position

Andy Graves is happy with where Hucknall are in the league table.

Town are sixth in the United Counties League Division One table following just one win in their last five league outings.

But the Yellows chief believes his side are still sitting pretty.

“We will have dips in form,” he said. “We had a run of nine games unbeaten at the start of the season and a blip, then another eight game run.

“It is how you react to the defeats. We drew on Saturday, but it's still two games unbeaten.

“The game against Saffron Dynamo (5-3 home defeat) was just one of those crazy games - and even then we could have nicked a point.

“You have got to be pleased with where we are to be perfectly honest.”

Graves was also very pleased with the character shown by his side as they twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at Dunkirk thanks to a brace from veteran Craig Westcarr.

“I thought it was one of our better performances of the season when you look at who we were paying and the conditions,” he added.

“We had one cleared off the line and I thought we did well.

“We controlled most of the game and tried to play football and keep our principles, despite the wind and rain.

“It paid off, the second goal was a really well worked move. I was really pleased with the effort and everything.

"Craig Westcarr has been brilliant for us, he gives so much to the team. You only have to look at his goal ratio and assists to see his value.

“Hand on heart you would take a draw in the circumstances.

“We had players missing and had COVID related issues to deal with, so overall I can't fault the result.

“If I get the commitment and the football quality and character like on Saturday then it will put us in a good place.”

Hucknall face relegated Graham St Primms at Watnall Road this Saturday, though Graves is quick to caution against taking them lightly.

He added: “Anyone can beat anyone in this league. They had a decent win last Saturday and will be confident.