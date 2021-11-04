Andy Graves keen to manage expectations at on-form Hucknall Town

Hucknall's players celebrate a goal against St Andrews. Pic: Lee Fox.

The Yellows are currently third in the table and riding the wave of a seven game winning streak.

But the Town chief is keen for all those connected with Hucknall to keep their feet firmly on the ground.

“It is about managing expectations - that includes the players, the club, myself and the fans - we can’t get carried away,” he said.

“We always said we would see where we are at Christmas, that is going to be when teams can apply for promotion if they think they have a chance of getting it.

“We-re doing well, we are being steady and we have the Notts County game to look forward to.

“The Notts County game will be a special night for the fans, but we just have to concentrate on the league.

“We put in a good performance on Saturday and hopefully we move on and keep the run going.”

Graves knows any hopes of promotion will also rest on consistency - something he has worked hard to achieve after a few ups and downs at the start of the current campaign.

“There was inconsistency for lots of reasons at the start of the season,” added Graves.

“It wasn't ideal having the strike partnership broken up for nine games on the eve of the season.

“We knew we could play a lot better, we changed things a bit and it seems to have worked.