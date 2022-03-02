Craig Westcarr has been a massive success at Hucknall Town.

The former Mansfield Town, Nottingham Forest and Notts County forward has played a key-role in the Yellows’ promotion push since signing in the summer.

“We have had ex-pros before and they've gone through the motions,” said Graves.

“The guy trains and plays every game for 90 minutes.

“He's not been a problem, the work rate is there, the attitude is there and he looks after himself. It's been a dream.

“There were people concerned after what happened before with ex pros, but he's got a great attitude and it worked well.

“He gets on with everyone and we are very lucky to be honest. He could have gone elsewhere and earned a lot of money.”

Westcarr has already crossed the 30 goal for the season landmark and has also been pivotal and creating plenty of goals for his team-mates.

“He is one of a few that has been very consistent this season,” added Graves. “He was consistent on Saturday and set the goal up.

“He was the provider this time and probably has as many assists as goals.

“He hit the bar in the first half and had a couple of shots blocked. He was also pulled back for the penalty and had another shot blocked in the second half."