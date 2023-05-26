On the back of a very successful partnership for both entities the club has revealed the Arc will again be the logo on their first team shirts as the promoted side look forward to playing in the United Counties League Premier North.

Arc Cinema Hucknall's general manager, Kelly Golding, along with marketing manager Mark Gallagher and Damien O'Connor agreed the new deal with Yellows chairman Bob Scotney at the RM Stadium this week.

Golding said: “It's a pleasure to be associated with the club, in its 80th year.

“We were involved last year when the year the club moved to the new stadium.

“And its yet another milestone this year with Hucknall achieving promotion along with their anniversary celebration.

“It's really important for us to have an association with such a prestigious club and to let the local community know that we are here to stay.”

Sponsorship is an important part of the club's sustainability and chairman Scotney said: “We are delighted with our long standing relationship with Arc and are extremely pleased that they will again be our first team shirt sponsors for the coming season.”