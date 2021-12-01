Basford United are beaten at Morpeth

Matt Thornhill scored his fourth of the season at Morpeth on Tuesday night (IMAGE: Mick Gretton)

Ryan Donaldson’s penalty after half an hour was cancelled out by captain Thornhill who slotted Ryan Wilson’s free-kick home with seconds of the first half remaining.

However, Liam Henderson pounced with 15 minutes to go and the 350-mile round trip proved fruitless for Steve Chettle’s United, who have now picked up only six points out of a possible 18.

In treacherous conditions, United began brightly; already accustomed to the 3G at Craik Park.

Despite Ben Ramsey stinging Adam Collin’s hands with a decent near post effort, Niall Towle, Dom Roma and Rev James all shared chances that may have seen the visitors take an early lead.

As it were, the chances came and went, and it was the hosts – revitalised after a sluggish start – who went in front after 30 minutes.

Henderson had shot blocked only for Chris Reid to pick up the pieces before being felled by Roma’s trailing leg, despite the defender possibly getting there first.

Donaldson stepped up to coolly send Collin the wrong way.

Buoyed, the Northumbrians were in the ascendancy and Donaldson had the ball in the net again three minutes later but was adjudged offside and a header goalwards soon after was frantically cleared off the line by Brad Gascoigne.

Former Notts County midfielder Liam Noble was introduced to a chorus of jovial quips from the visiting Nottingham fans, and it was he who inadvertently set up United’s equaliser.

A dangerous free kick from Ryan Wilson was only half-cleared by the head of Noble and the ball fell kindly to Thornhill who passed home the loose ball on the stroke of half time.

Jordan Pierrepont – replacing Collin at the break – was called upon within 30 seconds of his season debut, denying Ramsey and, on the hour, Kane Richards’ dangerous cross was just out of the reach of James and the onrushing Betts, before a period of controversy.

With 20 left on the clock, Liam Henderson’s horrendous tackle on Declan Dunn may have seen the striker dismissed for an early bath.

However, referee Craig Dean only brandished a caution before the striker nipped in between two to poke past Pierrepont for the go-ahead goal just three minutes later.

A flurry of late chances saw Roma hauled down as he looked destined to head another Wilson free-kick on target, whilst James’ late chance – 6-yards out and unmarked – summed up United’s night as he completely scuffed his lines.

Stalybridge Celtic visit Greenwich Avenue on Saturday as Chettle’s side look for a swift return to winning ways.

MORPETH TOWN: Dan Lowson, Joe Walton, Chris Reid, Ben Sayer (Liam Noble 39’), Jeff Henderson, Michael Turner, Jack Foalle (Stephen Forster 78’), Sam Hodgson, Liam Henderson, Ryan Donaldson (Connor Oliver 87’), Ben Ramsey

SUBS (not used): Andrew Johnson

BASFORD UNITED: Adam Collin (Jordan Pierrepont 45’), Owen Betts, Ryan Wilson, Dominic Roma, Brad Gascoigne, Declan Dunn, Terry Hawkridge, Matt Thornhill, Niall Towle (Lewis Rourke 69’), Kane Richards, Rev James

SUBS (not used): Nathaniel Peters, Jordan Haywood, Rory Harrison