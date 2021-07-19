Basford United boss Steve Chettle praises youth after win over Corby Town

Basford United boss Steve Chettle says he could have a selection headache.

Seven of the club’s educational academy set-up all ended the 3-0 victory against Corby Town on Friday night, with Jordan Haywood, Sam Newell, Ferdinand Bartley and Rory Harrison all featuring in the second half.

Nathanial Peters, Kiarn Nyemba and Josh Timson also appeared at Steel Park and boss Chettle says he wouldn’t hesitate in calling on the youngsters next season if needed.

“They have all performed fantastically and it shows we can call on these players if necessary,” he said.

“Everyone knows how pleased we are with our academy players and they fitted right into the senior set-up against Corby and did very good.

“The staff have a plan put together on who plays minutes and in what position to compliment the senior squad and Friday night was a perfect example of having flexibility within the club, as the first team and academy staff work together all week.

“We have brought the kids back in early, as the rest of them don’t return back until late July, and it’s important that they are exposed to a varied range of games.

“Friday night was different to the Long Eaton fixture last week, for example, but as pre-season progresses, their playing time decreases as the senior players will need more minutes, whilst the academy training starts properly, as will their own fixtures.

“But our staff work closely together with the academy and we have to have the continuity between the groups so, if the opportunity arises again, they know how the team operates.

“We all make decisions together and our sessions mirror each other’s so the younger players know how we play and what is expected of them when they step up.

“We have kept the senior group together from last season and they have the advantage of playing at this level for many years.

“But if the young ones are called upon to play at Northern Premier League level in the future, I’m sure they would do themselves justice.”

Chettle knows first-hand of the step-up from youth to first team after he made the transition at Nottingham Forest as a player, but United’s Head of Football says things are a little different now from his time at the City Ground.

“All the first team lads have enjoyed working with those from the academy. They are always around for advice and the competition in training is also tough,” said Chettle, whose side made it three wins from three against Gary Mills’ Town.

“The kids have come in and aren’t afraid to dump the experienced lads on their backsides in sessions – they are very respectful but confident around the group.

“It wasn’t like that when I was coming through the system and the integration between the groups now is a lot friendlier and smoother, shall we say,” he jokes.

“However, it proves that they are listening when we’re either training or playing. They are a great group, and they take on information very well.

“Teamwork is paramount in any success that we have and with the players taking on board everything that we give them, technically, tactically and it’s just as important our core values.

“They will continue to represent Basford United and we are very pleased to have them working with us.”