Basford United get first win of the season

Goalscorer Marcus Marshall takes the plaudits as his goal seals Basford's FA Cup progression against Stourbridge on Saturday (IMAGE: Mick Gretton)

Marcus Marshall’s individual effort twelve minutes from time was the difference as Steve Chettle recorded his first FA Cup win in his third attempt as United boss.

Prior to kick-off, United announced the signing of Terry Hawkridge from Boston United for an undisclosed fee and the midfielder starred throughout.

Also calling Greenwich Avenue his new home was Reco Fyfe, most recently of Gainsborough, who started on the bench. Matt Thornhill and Stef Galinski both missed out through injury.

Three consecutive draws preceded their first cup encounter of the season and Brad Gascoigne nearly provided the perfect start, but his fine header crashed off the crossbar from Ryan Wilson’s corner.

Rev James then floated a chance over Charlie Price’s crossbar from a tight angle before good build-up play down the left between Hawkridge and Alex Howes lead to Wilson’s fierce hit being parried over by the ‘keeper.

The visitors of the Southern Premier League failed to pose any real threat and Lathaniel Rowe-Turner’s tame shot from range with 25 minutes played was all they could muster, despite a decent spell of possession late in the half.

Howes had a chance of his own to put Basford ahead, and Owen Betts’ scintillating shot whistled past a helpless Price, only for the woodwork to stand firm a second time.

The Glassboys rarely troubled and a trip from the West Midlands looked fruitless when Miracle Okafor’s volley from the edge of the area sailed 25-yards over Adam Collin’s frame and sum up their afternoon.

Hawkridge, boasting masses of professional experience, continued to pull the strings on his debut and Fyfe was introduced for his first appearance just after the hour.

Their new side was well on top and after dominating for large spells throughout, it was another substitute in Marshall who gave them the lead.

Facing the advances of two, he jinked his way around both before slotting past the advancing price to secure their passage into the next round.

“I thought we were very good and worthy winners,” Chettle said. “We were a bit frustrated not going into half-time with the lead, but, overall, we spoke to the players after the game, and we would’ve taken a 1-0 before and I’m happy with that.

“It’s my first FA Cup win with Basford at the third attempt and I’m very, very pleased.

“After three minutes, Brad hits the crossbar, and you think it’s going to be another one of those days. Bettsy [Owen Betts] also hits the bar and Rev James has a couple of chances which are blocked but we went into half-time really positive.

“We knew the two penalty areas were going to be the difference between winning and losing the game,” he added. “We brought Marcus on after not starting and he knows the reasons why he hasn’t started, and I’ll keep those between myself and him.

“But I said to him if you want to come on, score a goal and run across to me and shot at me, by all means do, and he gets the winner and I’m delighted for him.

On the signing of Hawkridge: “Terry’s been great. We’ve known about him for years and he’s friends of the football club and he was fantastic on his debut.

“His composure on the ball and his calmness, he’s a real soothing character in the dressing room, as well, and everyone really gets on well with him.”

United return to Northern Premier League action on Tuesday (September 7) when they head north to face Stalybridge Celtic (19:45).

BASFORD UNITED: Adam Collin, Owen Betts, Ryan Wilson, Dom Roma, Brad Gascoigne, Declan Dunn, Terry Hawkridge, Alex Howes (James Clifton 86’), Aaron O’Connor (Marcus Marshall 72’), Kane Richards (Reco Fyfe 63’), Rev James

SUBS NOT USED: Josh Scott, Nathaniel Peters, Jordan Haywood, Jordan Pierrepont (GK)

STOURBRIDGE: Charlie Price, Lee Vaughan, Ben O’Hanlon, Reece King, Kieran Morrison, Lathaniel Rowe-Turner, Nick Clayton, James McQuicklin (Daryl Knights 90’), Miracle Okafor (Tomiwa Solanke 72’), Melis Bushaj (Lewis Solly 81’)

SUBS NOT USED: Harvey Portman, Ethan Moran, Joshua Marsden, Darragh Bustin