Basford United off the mark with win over Hyde

Basford United won their first game of the new season, beating Hyde United 3-2 at Ewen Fields.

A disastrous start saw Hyde take the lead in the fourth minute after Dan O’Brien latched onto a poor back pass to slot home.

Basford struggled early on and didn’t find their feet for almost 20 minutes when James Reid smashed home after good build up play.

Basford then took the lead just before the hour mark when Kane Richards poked home his first competitive goal for the club.

The lead was then increased to two when Courey Grantham bundled home with 15 minutes remaining.

Hyde pulled one back through Louis White’s free kick but Basford held on for the victory.

Basford’s first home game is against Matlock Town on Monday night at 7.45pm.