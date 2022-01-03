Munroe with wife Joanne (IMAGE: Basford United Football Club)

United released the news via Twitter, with Munroe stating the Greenwich Avenue club won’t be put at any financial risk as they search for a suitable investor, spearheaded by himself and senior officials.

In the meantime, the Munroe family will remain 100% legal owners and directors, continuing to provide financial support throughout the remainder of this season and the 2022-23 campaign as United’s ownership structure evolves.

In a lengthy statement posted on Sunday evening, Munroe said: “The decision my family has taken has been thought out over the last two months and caps the beginning of the end of the most glorious spell for me since joining Basford United in 2006 as manager, and, ultimately, chairman and owner.

"Almost every single year has been sensational with vast success, and I can truly look back over this 16-year period as the best years of a football life that has spanned 50 years.

"Without question, the last two curtailed seasons have hit the club, my ambition and pocket very hard. Without question, I firmly believe we would have achieved promotion without these circumstances.

"However, now it is time for my family to pursue other interests outside of football which we are just as excited about.

"The Club model is so unique, with 75-years remaining on the ground lease, a four-hectare site, a high-quality full-time academy and an ever-growing junior and youth phase, which means we have a very sustainable business model, and the club is prime for expansion.

"The ultimate dream remains to continue upwards to the National League and, ultimately, the Football League. Unfortunately, if I were ten years younger, this would fit perfectly for me, but I am not, and my timing and that of the club lends itself to someone coming in to fulfil this ambition.

"With the club achieving five promotions and firmly positioned as the third biggest club in Nottingham City, within three promotions to the Football League, I take immense credit to have headed this and to have developed a first team, academy, youth structure, stadia and culture for our fans and community to be proud of.

"The club has a solid infrastructure, bar and catering function, youth and junior section, full-time academy and income stream that provides a sound foundation.

"My family and I feel this provide the platform for continued growth. I will, though, be continuing the CFC/CIC side of the Community Football Club for the foreseeable future in my current trustee capacity.

"I will be overseeing the various exciting projects the Community side has in the pipeline; this will also include the soon to be completed new clubhouse and plans for further development of the facility.

"As continued owner of the football club, I will still oversee for the foreseeable future the financial running of the club, the ultimate senior levels of the club, but not the day-to-day operations.

"I truly believe the club remains on the cusp of continued greatness and has such a great pool of committed people that the intention to target the National League and, ultimately, the Football League is one of significant possibility with the right investment.

"I have truly met and built special friendships with so many people, and without question, the next four to seventeen months will be the toughest of my football life as the clock ticks down.