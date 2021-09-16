Basford United romp into next round of FA Youth Cup

Basford United's academy will face either St Andrews or Matlock Town in the next round of the FA Youth Cup (Image: Basford United Football Club)

Lewis Rourke bagged a brace, and their emphatic win was sealed with strikes from Callum Frogson, Kiarn Nyemba and Harvey Ridgely.

Keelan Walker’s penalty just before the break was a mere consolation for Rangers.

Buoyed by their 7-0 triumph over Kimberley Miners Welfare in the previous round, United had no intentions of slowing and took the lead after only 12 minutes.

Harrison pounced on some hesitatant Harvey Robertson defending to dink over the onrushing Max Rigby who was injured in the aftermath and stretchered off with a knee injury that required medical treatment.

Sujjid Akter replaced him and could do nothing to prevent yet another Basford onslaught. Harrison, again, benefiting from some untidy defending to roll his second of the night 10 minutes later.

Rourke then crashed home a third following some tidy work down the right by Harrison before Frogson tapped in unmarked after a neat short corner routine and subsequent link-up play between, Rourke, Harrison and Nathaniel Peters.

Late in the first half, a mazy run from Leo Brando saw him checked in the penalty area by Frogson and referee Gary Caley pointed to the spot.

Gianni Musson guessed right, but he couldn’t keep Walker’s penalty out as Lincolnshire based Deeping looked for an unlikely way back into the tie, but it wasn’t to be.

Harrison notched his personal treble just before the hour after Rourke dazzled Oliver Tooth with trickery and poise to provide an assist and he then scored his second of the night only a minute later for United’s sixth.

Nyemba got in the act 19 minutes from time when he skipped past Mapalo Mwansa and Tooth to coolly fire through Akter from a tight angle.

And their comprehensive night was rounded off when Harvey Ridgely, fresh from his brace in the previous round, raced onto Jericho Bonner’s through pass to cut inside and bury a fine curling effort into the far, top corner.

“It is job done again from our perspective,” manager Josh Law said. “First half we were very good, the tempo was good, and we moved the ball well.

“We identified areas where we could hurt them and what they give us so that’s all we asked for before and they delivered that in the first half.

“It was maybe a bit of human nature to take the foot off the pedal a little bit in the second half as a bit of sloppiness crept in.

“But as the second half wore on and once, we started to move the ball about and switch it side-to-side the openings were there, and we picked it up towards the end.”

Coach Callum Chettle added: “They weren’t going to surprise us, and we knew what they were about – they would be in your faces and try and make it hard for us.

“After last year’s Youth Cup run, we have sort of built up this expectancy of us and you forget at times that they’re 16- or 17-year-old kids.

“I thought it was a good performance and the lads that came on performed very well. We told the lads beforehand that there’s competition for places now.

“Even the lads who aren’t in the squad, we’d have no problems putting them in the starting eleven, which sounds mad given the results and performances, but that’s just the strength in depth we’ve got at the minute.”

United’s young scholars will play the winners of St. Andrews and Matlock Town in the Second Qualifying Round, week commencing Monday, September 27.

BASFORD UNITED U18: Gianni Musson, Harvey Ridgely, Louis Nicholson, Jamie Muir (Romar Suban 76’), Callum Frogson, Jordan Haywood (C), Rory Harrison (Jericho Bonner 63’), Nathaniel Peters, Kiarn Nyemba, Lewis Rourke (Rynall Gordon-Messam 67’), Josh Timson

SUBS NOT USED: Nassor Abdullah, Charlie Fox, Tyler Dacres, Ryan Camm (GK)

DEEPING RANGERS (from): Max Rigby, Meki Underwood, Leo Brando, Oliver Tooth (C), Mapalo Mwansa, Harvey Robertson, Jake Brumfield, Keelan Walker, Aaron Pike, William Howarth, Beck McCarthy, Oskar Rajski, Ceri Hayes, Alton Strachan, Sam Fielding, Archie Richards, Sujjid Akter