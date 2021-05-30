Basford United sign former Notts County keeper

Basford United manager Steve Chettle (right) with new signing Adam Collin who arrives from Kettering Town (image: Basford United Football Club)

The 36-year-old joins from Kettering Town and becomes the club’s second signing since the season’s curtailment, after Ollie Clark joined from Carlton Town.

The experienced shot stopper began his career at Newcastle United but left St. James’ Park without making a senior appearance.

He then moved into the non-league pyramid with Workington in 2004, making his debut in a 4-0 win over Matlock Town and made 211 league appearances for the Reds over five years.

Signing for Carlisle United in 2009, he then joined Rotherham United four years later and spent a season on loan north of the border at Aberdeen, appearing three teams under manager Derek McInnes.

Collin then put pen-to-paper at County in 2016 and was first choice for a Kevin Nolan side that reached the League 2 play-off semi-final in 2018, losing out to Coventry City who were promoted that season.

He re-joined Carlisle that summer, playing a further 79 league games over two seasons before joining Kettering where he failed to feature due to the curtailed National League North campaign.

In addition to his playing role, Collin will double up as goalkeeping coach, balancing his duties alongside Graeme Rodger and will assist with player development within the first-team, academy and all community youth sections within the club.

Commenting, manager Steve Chettle said: “I have known Adam since my involvement and work with Kevin Nolan and the first team staff at Notts County and he has been great to be around.

“Since his season was curtailed at Kettering, he came into the club to do some coaching, but also to train alongside Kieran Preston and Jordan Pierrepont with Graeme.

“Adam has a very successful goalkeeper coaching company in AC1 and has also been working with our Academy ‘keepers during the week, where we’re already seeing the fantastic progress he’s making with Ryan Camm, Gianni Musson and Jermaine Holleworth.

“Not only does he come in to work with Graeme, and to keep working with Kieran and Jordan, but he will also be putting himself into the fold to play next season.

“The goalkeeper’s union have gained valued experience in having Adam around and we are extremely lucky to have the talent pool of ‘keepers here at Basford. I'm sure they will push each other to the maximum for all to benefit."

United kickstart their pre-season campaign on Saturday, July 10 when they host Carlton Town before Long Eaton United visit Greenwich Avenue three days later.

They travel to Corby Town on Friday, July 16, followed by home fixtures against Nottingham Forest (Tuesday, July 20), Leek Town (Saturday, July 24), Mansfield Town (Wednesday, July 28) and Newark (Saturday, July 31).

A trip to Chettle’s former club Nuneaton Borough on Saturday, August 7 rounds of their summer fixtures before the new Northern Premier League season is due to start later that month.