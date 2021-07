Basford United to kick season off at home to Scarborough Athletic

Basford fans hope to be back in full force this season.

Steve Chettle’s men face Scarborough Athletic on Saturday, August 14 in a repeat of the final league fixture before last season’s coronavirus-enforced curtailment, where United ran home 4-1 winners.

Trips to Matlock Town (Tuesday, August 17) and Atherton Collieries (Saturday, August 21) immediately follow before hosting Stafford Rangers on Tuesday, August 24.

They round off the season next year with a visit to Cheshire where they face Witton Albion on Saturday, April 23.

FULL FIXTURE LIST:

AUGUST:

SAT, 14: Scarborough Athletic (H)

TUE, 17: Matlock Town (A)

SAT, 21: Atherton Collieries (A)

TUE, 24: Stafford Rangers (H)

SAT, 28: Witton Albion (H)

MON, 30: Grantham Town (A)

SEPTEMBER:

TUE, 07: Stalybridge Celtic (A)

SAT, 11: Lancaster City (H)

TUE, 14: Gainsborough Trinity (H)

SAT, 25: Nantwich Town (A)

TUE, 28: Warrington Town (A)

OCTOBER:

SAT, 02: Hyde United (H)

TUE, 05: FC United of Manchester (H)

SAT, 09: South Shields (A)

TUE, 12: Buxton (H)

SAT, 16: Morpeth Town (A)

SAT, 23: Radcliffe (H)

NOVEMBER:

SAT, 06: Ashton United (A)

SAT, 20: Whitby Town (H)

SAT, 27: Bamber Bridge (A)

DECEMBER:

SAT, 04: Stalybridge Celtic (H)

SAT, 11: Lancaster City (A)

SAT, 18: Atherton Colliers (H)

MON, 27: Mickleover (A)

JANUARY 2022:

SAT, 01: Grantham Town (H)

SAT, 08: Scarborough Athletic (A)

SAT, 15: Gainsborough Trinity (A)

SAT, 22: Nantwich Town (H)

SAT, 29: Morpeth Town (H)

FEBRUARY:

SAT, 05: Radcliffe (A)

TUE, 08: Buxton (A)

SAT, 12: Ashton United (H)

SAT, 19: Warrington Town (H)

SAT, 26: Hyde United (A)

MARCH:

SAT, 12: South Shields, (H)

SAT, 19: FC United of Manchester (A)

SAT, 26: Bamber Bridge (H)

APRIL:

SAT, 02: Whitby Town (A)

SAT, 09: Matlock Town (H)

SAT, 16: Stafford Rangers (A)

MON, 18: Mickleover (H)