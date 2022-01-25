Ryan Wilson scored his first goal of the season as Basford United saw of Nantwich at Greenwich Avenue on Saturday.

And the United manager was in full sprits after the game, as he said pleasing the fans with an entertaining brand of football is “what it is about”.

He said: “It is about exciting the fans. They pay their money and want to see an exciting brand of football.

“I hope they enjoyed it. If we would have got two or three [goals] it would have been a bit more enjoyable, but nonetheless we have hung on at the end.

“We probably still could have got two or three more late on the counter. It is probably entertaining from a fans point of view and that is exactly what it is about, and we took the three points, which is even better.”

Clifford spoke on Tait’s efforts, stating: “I am really pleased for him”, as he said his effort which hit the post in the first half was “unlucky”.

“The very minimum requirement is that the lads work hard and that is the starting point.

"I can accept a lack of quality in areas, I can accept missing chances, but the very starting point is that the lads are prepared to put a shift in first and foremost.

United are again at home next week, welcoming Morpeth Town(15:00).

BASFORD UNITED: Preston, Betts, Roma, Gascoigne, Tait (Dunn 80'), Wilson, Thornhill, James, Richards, Wells (Palmer 65'), Webb