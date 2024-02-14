Battling Hucknall Town lose at Sleaford Town despite spirited fightback

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a poor start to the match the Yellows were unable to fully recover the deficit and, despite a spirited performance, especially in the second half, came away empty handed.

Sleaford took the lead inside the first five minutes when Ryan Lennon capitalised upon a mistake by keeper Alfie Smith-Eccles to steal in and finish calmly from an acute angle.

And the visitors nearly went 2-0 down minutes later, only to be saved by the bar as Sebastian Robbemond rattled the woodwork.

Niall Towle - on target in Sleaford defeat.

After that Hucknall got more in to the game until Sleaford grabbed their second goal on 35 minutes as Lennon seized upon a Mason Rowley error to round Smith-Eccles and slot home into an empty net.

Credit to the visitors for not giving up after that second goal went in and a very positive response by Niall Towle from Joe Ashurst’s set piece cross, saw the striker head cleanly into the net just before the break as half-time saw the Yellows still in touch.

In a second half low on clear chances, Hucknall defended better, but were forced to make changes for injuries to Saad and Barnett.

