Ben Trevor-Jones targets top four finish for Papplewick and Linby in Notts Premier League

Papplewick captain Ben Trevor-Jones is content with the start but knows his side need to keep their focus.

His side have won all four games so far following victory over Kimbley last time out and sit just behind leaders Cuckney in second.

But Trevor-Jones is keen to look at the bigger picture as the club continues to establish themselves as a top side.

“It's not just about this season, it's about the coming seasons as well,” he said.

“I feel like we are starting to get consistency to our game. Last season we were disappointed to finish fifth, we just lost our way at times.

“It was a learning curve and it would be a great effort to win the league from there. It will be a massive challenge, but that’s not to say it’s not achievable.

“Really there are so many factors out of our control and we just have to be consistent. A top four sport would mark a successful season, but obviously, as a group, we are not entering the competition without wanting to win it.

“It is about focusing on the process and trying to get better as a unit.”

Trevor-Jones knows that, whatever the outcome, it is a long season ahead and is keen for his side to not look too far ahead.

“We have to keep our focus and keep going,” he said. “There are some massive games coming up in the next few weeks.

"It is a very good start and it was good to beat Kimberley. They are always a good barometer as to how you are doing.

“You know it’s going to be a really good test for the entire team and they certainly gave us that on Saturday.

“It is one game at a time and just playing who is in front of you. It is easy to underestimate some teams and possibly overestimate others.

“We have to focus on what we are doing within the team.

“We have had a couple of really good additions to the team and have got a good consistent line-up.

“We just have to shift the focus on getting the best out of ourselves and then it will take care of itself.