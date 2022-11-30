Big six-pointer at Radford is last of Hucknall Town's long run of away trips

The game at third-placed Birstall United Social was called off last weekend just as Hucknall were revved up to build on their 7-1 win at St Andrews.

But this Saturday the fourth-placed Yellows face a game at Radford, who are one point behind them with two games in hand.

Advertisement

“We were very disappointed last Saturday – that pitch was never waterlogged. but they gave us the expected notice so we have to accept it,” said Hucknall boss Andy Ingle.

Hucknall Town manager Andy Ingle - happy to see end of run of road trips.

“We had proper got ourselves up for the game as we knew its importance – it still will be when it's played.

“But we have a game at Radford on Saturday that is just as big – another six pointer – and we're looking forward to it.

Advertisement

“Initially we were disappointed, but we did have an issue over the fitness of a couple of players, one of them a key player, and he is now over it. So we may have had to deal with things in a different way if we'd played. So that is all the better for us.”

He added: “It will be all about taking our chances at Radford now. I have told the lads that and they will be reminded before the game.

Advertisement

“Radford will work hard. They did not make it easy for us when we played them at home.

“They have had some mixed results but they're always a good side that will give you a good game.

Advertisement

“They are a good bunch of lads with good staff in there. It will simply be all about who is better on the day, that's it.”

The game also marked the end of a long run of away games for Hucknall after their old ground closed for good on 15th October with the new ground to be opened by Nigel Clough on Thursday, 8th December ahead of the Saturday home clash with Blackstones on the 10th.

Advertisement

“We absolutely can't wait for that – we're buzzing. It is going to be fantastic,” said Ingle.

“I think we have run of three games at home, and at the new ground as well, so we're looking forward to it.

Advertisement

“It will be nice to see the fans again properly as well.