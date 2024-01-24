Reece Limbert - signings success with new duo in for the weekend.

A frustrating start to 2024 has seen Hucknall twice lose without scoring and also suffer two postponements, Saturday's game at Wisbeck Town frozen off.

But it's been a week in which Limbert has bolstered his squad with the arrivals of 19-year-old full back Abdul Saad, previously with Notts County and Radford, and 24-year-old forward Joshua Anya, previously with Basford United U23s and Ollerton Town.

“It is always frustrating when games are postponed,” said Limbert.

“However, looking at the positives in every negative, it allows us an extra week to prepare a couple of our new signings that recently came in. It gives us a chance to look at them.

“We have a couple of lads who are returning from injury too, so it gives them a little bit more time to recover without missing any games.

“So, despite us wanting to play, the postponement does allow us to better prepare the squad going into this weekend.

“We are looking forward to Saturday and hopefully should have a full strength squad as we are hoping Sam Dunn and Ayleal Dill will have recovered from their recent knocks away at Skegness and Deeping at home respectively.”

He continued: “On the new signings, Abdul Saad is a versatile full back who can play on both sides and is someone we have chased for a while.

“We are excited to get him in as he adds a lot of quality with the ball. He is very good going forward.

“Josh Anya is a striker. He is quite a tall, strong forward so we are looking forward to seeing what he can do in a Hucknall Town shirt.”

There was also a departure and Limbert said: “Harry Johnson has gone the other way through the door.

“Over recent games he has found it increasingly challenging to get game time. So he has left for other opportunities to be able to get more minutes.

“From my side I wish him all the best and thank him for all he has done for the football club, and I hope wherever he goes next is a success for him personally.”

Melton arrive on Saturday in the thick of the play-off race, but Limbert said: “We narrowly lost 2-1 to them a couple of months ago in a game that I felt we certainly deserved a point and probably had chances to win it.

“Unfortunately we weren't clinical enough.

“I think that is going to be our main goal between now and the end of the season – just to be more ruthless in front of goal.