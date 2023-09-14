Watch more videos on Shots!

Ingle says he is stepping down from the role due to the significant demands of the role.

He confirmed he plans to step away from football and said: "I would like to thank the management team for the opportunity of managing this fantastic club; my greatest achievement in football."

A Town statement added: “The club can confirm the resignation of first team manager Andy Ingle with immediate effect. Andy took on the role at the beginning of last season having previously been the reserve team manager.

Hucknall boss Andy Ingle - pleased with performance, despite defeat.

“Due to the significant demands of the role, Andy is no longer able to commit the time needed to address the current and ongoing challenges of step 5 football.

"The club would like to place on record its gratitude for the immense time and effort Andy has put into his responsibilities as first team manager and for steering us, during last season, towards promotion to step 5 football. We wish Andy and his family all the best for the future.

"We would also like to acknowledge the incredible support from our loyal fan base during what has been a challenging start to the new season.

"We are confident that the process we will now follow, will lead us to the successful appointment of a new Manager, in order to take the club forward.”

Assistant Phil Henry will assume first team management responsibilities for the club’s match on Saturday away to Deeping Rangers and until a new manager is appointed.

Saturday's 2-0 home loss to Skegness Town was a sixth defeat in a row for the promoted Yellows.

Early goals on 11 minutes and 15 minutes for the visitors in the first half proved to be the difference.

It could have been three but for a fingertip over the bar save from Smith-Eccles on 19 minutes.

The second half was a fairly even affair with both teams having decent spells.

Although Yellows had the better of the closing period they were unable to take advantage and get back into it.