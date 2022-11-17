Boss Andy Ingle unhappy with Hucknall Town's work rate in Saffron defeat

Yellows boss Andy Ingle was unhappy with Saturday's performance.

It was a case of points dropped for the Yellows who sit fourth in the UCL Division One table, their opponents – now ninth – scoring a goal in each half to take the points, Jamie Crawford’s 73rd minute strike not enough for Hucknall.

And having seen a large number of chances go begging, Ingle was frustrated with how things turned out.

He said: “If we are serious about where we want to finish this season, we have to win games in a manner of the standards we expect.

“We just weren't anywhere near our usual levels of work rate in the game, or playing the type football we know we can play.”

Things got off to the worst possible start as Saffron went in front after just two minutes as Jack Scott’s shot looped up over Louis Kinnerley in the Yellows goal and into the net.

Kai Wilson saw a one-on-one chance saved soon afterwards for Hucknall, Joe Butler seeing a similar opening hit the post later on.

That proved costly as Elliott Butler doubled the lead on 67 minutes, Crawford’s left-foot strike reducing the arrears but the hosts hanging on.

A trip to St Andrews is next up for Hucknall, their hosts sitting fifth from bottom in the table and the the game being the next in a long line of away games for Ingle’s men before they play their first match at the new RM Stadium in December.

Ingle said: “We have started poorly in the last three games and conceded early goals and we have not finished early chances and that about sums up what was a disappointing afternoon for us.

“Nothing less than hard work now is required on the run up to the Christmas break, it is both what's needed and expected.”

Saturday’s game will kick off at 2pm.

Meanwhile, Hucknall have confirmed that Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough will officially open the club’s new facilities on Thursday, December 8.

