Boss delighted as Hucknall reach Notts Senior Cup final

Tris Whitman was delighted with Hucknall's semi-final display.

​Tris Whitman was a happy man after seeing his Hucknall Town side see off step three Basford United and reach the Notts Senior Cup final on Wednesday night.

In front of a crowd of 434, the Yellows rose to the occasion and ran out worthy winners thanks to two goals from Brad Wells.

The win sets up a final with Newark & Sherwood United, and Whitman was left delighted with his side’s performance.

He said: “Going into the game we felt quietly confident we could get a positive result due to both teams’ current form.

"We started the game brightly which set the tone for the rest of the game. Out of possession we were really aggressive and made it uncomfortable for Basford and denied them playing forwards with any quality. In possession we combined well and exploited space behind their back line which forced them to drop deeper.

"We deservedly took the lead through Brad Wells, after brilliant work on the left from Dillon and Joey. We then doubled that lead through Wells with a similar goal to the weekend, after a direct ball from Luke.

"I felt we managed the second-half really well and nullified Basford to limited opportunities and could have possibly added more goals to make it more comfortable. Overall it’s a really pleasing victory.”

The win came just days after another success, this time in the league as Hucknall won 2-1 at Belper United – played just down the road at Eastwood CFC.

An inspired second half performance saw efforts from Niall Towle and Wells, both either side of the hour mark, seal the points for Yellows and cancel out a sub-par first 45 minutes.

Whitman said: “It was a game where we showed how far we have come in terms of mentality.

“The first half was a little bit scrappy and we showed glimpses of our identity but Belper deservedly took the lead and in fairness we didn’t really look like scoring up until the half-time break.

"In the second half we showed more desire on the ball and scored from two moments of quality. From that point on we looked comfortable and confident and managed the game well to see us take the three points".

Attention now turns to the visit of Skegness Town on Saturday.

