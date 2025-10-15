Boss happy as late double against AFC Mansfield keeps Hucknall Town in chasing pack at the top

Hucknall Town's 2-0 home win against AFC Mansfield last weekend kept them in the chasing pack at the top of the UCL Premier North ahead of this Saturday's visit of mid-table Deeping Rangers.

The win put them in fifth place in a pack all chasing to remain in or obtain a play-off place.

There is still a long way to go in the campaign, but manager Tris Whitman was pleased with his squad's performance.

“We bounced back to winning ways with a well-earned victory,” he said.

Happy Hucknall Town boss Tris Whitman. Photo by Steven W. Davies.

“The result provides an excellent platform heading into a full week of training ahead of Saturday's home fixture against Deeping.

“We are looking forward to good support as we maintain our push in the table and the match gets underway at the RM at 3pm.

“From the outset, the visitors set up in a compact mid-to-low defensive block, making it difficult for us to find space in advanced areas.

“Patience was key, as we controlled possession for long spells but initially struggled to create clear-cut chances.

“Mansfield looked to threaten, mainly on the counter-attack and managed a couple of breaks in transition during the first half.

“However, once we adjusted our structure and defensive balance, we were able to nullify their countering threat effectively.

“The breakthrough finally came from a well-worked set piece — a deserved reward for our persistence and territorial dominance.

“As Mansfield pushed forward late in the game, we sealed the win with a swift counter-attack of our own, showcasing composure and quality in the final third.

“Overall, it was a disciplined and patient performance, built on control and resilience.”

Hucknall created chances in the first half but were relieved to see AFC Mansfield fail to convert a one on one chance just before half-time.

The breakthrough finally came on 73 minutes as Cash was brought down just outside the box on the right. The free kick was delivered into the box and headed in by Taylor Jaine.

Aaron Coyle then sealed the points in the fourth added minute with a low right foot shot.

Yellows this week signed 20 year old defender Nelson Aideyan, who previously featured at Basford Utd and Newark & Sherwood, and he was on the bench on Saturday.

Hucknall have had a fixture arranged for 1st November when they will host Belper United in the UCL Premier North.​​​​​​​