Boss in positive mood as Hucknall Town return to action

Andy Ingle will get to see his players back in action this weekend.

​They will take on a Notts Senior League representative team at the RM Stadium as part of a day of activities taking place in aid of 'Butterfly’, a Mansfield-based charity which provides help and guidance for victims of domestic violence.

The game will kick-off at 3pm and will be preceded at noon by the Yellows' reserve side also taking on an NSL representative team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Hucknall boss Andy Ingle, it’s a chance to finally see his players in action ahead of their return to step five football in the UCL Premier North.

He said: “It will be good to get the lads playing some 11 v 11 football in a competitive game and although it’s a charity game we’ll be taking it very seriously and trying a few things out – likely with a different setup in each half.

"The players have been working really hard in training and we have some new faces too, so will have a few new combinations to take a look at.”

Ingle says his squad is largely now in place although further additions should be completed by the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “We’ve got two lads who I’m confident will sign this week and I’ll be a lot happier then as I don’t think we’ll need too much more.

“We’ve obviously had a few leave for their own reasons and that’s football. We’re building something here and that in itself has been a reason why some of the new players have come in as they want to be part of it.

“One of the new boys, Jon Jebbison, is back in his native Canada until mid-July and he is going to be a brilliant addition, but other than that we can have a good look at the others straight away.

"They include Niall Towle who did so well for us last season and is now much fitter and will offer us so much, along with Jon and another new boy in Louis Czerwak – they’re all great attacking options.”

Advertisement

Advertisement