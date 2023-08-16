Lathall went on 77 minutes with Boston leading 2-1 and Liam Ada ms then added a third on 84 minutes to seal their first win of the season .

Hucknall had gone 2-0 down inside seven minutes before Jamie Crawford halved the deficit after the break with an audacious lob from distance.

Layton Maddison had grabbed his first ever goal for the Poachers after only three minutes, with Fraser Bayliss doubling the lead four minutes later.

Jamie Crawford - audacious lob halved the deficit.

Boss Andy Ingle said: “I thought we had a decent performance against Newark & Sherwood, although we lost we had a good fight back.

“But silly mistakes cost us so we were looking forward to the Boston match but we did it again, we started off poorly and found ourselves 2-1 down.

“But I thought for the last 30 minutes after going behind we did really well and were in a commanding position and prevented them from really having any shots on goal after conceding.

“We felt we took the game to them in the second half and if not for the red card I felt we could have really got at least a point if not more from the game. We changed a few things around and I thought our two centre halves were brilliant. Their third goal came as a result of us pushing for an equaliser.”