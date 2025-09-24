Brad Wells grabs second half hat-trick as 10-man Hucknall Town romp to win at Newark & Sherwood United

Despite a growing injury list and a first half red card, Hucknall Town coasted to a 4-0 midweek away win at Newark & Sherwood United with Brad Wells helping himself to a second half hat-trick.

It was the perfect response to Saturday's late FA Vase Second Qualifying Round heartbreak when the Yellows twice led at Lutterworth only to lose 3-2 in the fourth added minute at the end.

Hucknall also lost Aaron Short and Reece Sugars in the first half of that game and have eight players sidelined.

"We now have Brad and Niall out long term and it’s unclear when Surf, CJ, Sugars Sims, Short and Taylor will return to fitness – and we will have to assess Pembo after playing 60 minutes whilst injured,” said manager Tris Whitman.

“We have been active in trying to sign players but it’s not been an easy process in such a quick turn around from the weekend.”

Nevertheless, at Newark Solace Uyi-Olaye put the away side in front from the penalty spot after a handball on 20 minutes, but was dismissed on 36 minutes following an off the ball incident.

But strike partner Wells made amends for him with a monumental performance, scoring a second half hat trick.

On 50 minutes Belgrave's shot from distance was deflected into the path of Wells who slotted it home nicely

Five minutes later Wells had a shot that seemed to loop over the keeper in slow motion for his second and on 69 minutes he was again unleashed and stayed calm before slotting the ball past the keeper with ease.

Near the end the hosts hit a post and forced another great save from Frankie Shepherd, but were unable to find a consolation.

At Lutterworth, Kyle Pemberton opened the scoring with a header courtesy of Sugars as the Yellows started brightly.

The hosts found themselves back on level terms before the break as Dylan Parish converted from a corner.

With 15 minutes left Wells regained the lead for the away side before Lutterworth again evened the scoring through Liam Read three minutes later.

The decisive goal then fell to the home side as they dealt Yellows a hammer blow in injury time through Read.

“That was another tough way to end a game at Lutterworth,” said Whitman.

“I felt the lads gave everything in tough circumstances after suffering another two injuries mid game.

“We looked to have won the game but were unable to hold out against direct balls into our box and Lutterworth snatched it in the final stages.”

Whitman will now survey his walking wounded ahead of Saturday's away game at Eastwood CFC.