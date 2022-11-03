Break well-timed as Hucknall Town return hungry to go again at Harrowby United

With Blackstones in cup action, last weekend's fixture was postponed and Ingle said: “We have had a tough six weeks and the lads have not had much of a break – everything was Saturday/Wednesday, and we were training as well. So it has been a lot of football.

“We gave them Saturday off but trained a couple of times in midweek.

“I think we needed this break to get over the little niggle injuries too. It has allowed us to get Sam Sims back fitter.

Connor Whiles - suspended for five yellow cards this weekend.

“He has played a couple of games and looked a bit heavy legged in the last one. All he now needs is to get back his match fitness. He is important for us.

“We now seem to have everybody back again. We have one suspension to contend with this weekend - Connor Whiles has picked up five bookings for a one game ban - but we can cope with that.

“We also have Calum Clarke coming back from injury - he trained better this week than last but we will probably keep him in reserve for another week or two to get fully over the injury.”

Fourth-placed Hucknall will hope to close in on the top three at Harrowby on Saturday with the Lincolnshire club in 19th place and only having won three of their 15 games so far while the in-form Yellows have won six of their last seven.

Advertisement

However, Ingle warned: “People will say I keep saying the same thing, but this league is just so unpredictable and you look at some of the results from last weekend and think, wow, you don't know who is going to beat who.

“Harrowby are a pretty steady side. I watched them four times last year against two different teams and they will keep going. They have a good work ethic and they will get goals. You cannot take them or any team in this league for granted.”

Hucknall's festive period away match against Blidworth Welfare has been put back a day to Tuesday, 27th December (3pm).