BREAKING: Mansfield Town's fixture at Forest Green Rovers is postponed
Mansfield Town’s trip to Forest Green Rovers in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday has been postponed.
Friday, 17th December 2021, 12:00 pm
Rovers have informed the EFL that they are unable to fulfil the fixture due to a large number of Covid-19 cases in their squad.
The game is one of a number across the country to have been postponed for similar reasons, with seven matches having been called off in League Two as of noon on Friday.
A new date for the fixture is yet to be confirmed.