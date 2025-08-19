Brighter future as QTS Group help Linby Colliery Welfare to get new floodlights installed

Leading rail contractor, QTS Group, recently volunteered their time and expertise to support Linby Colliery Welfare FC’s floodlight project at their home ground.

Supporting the club's floodlight project, the team from QTS donated their time and resources to enable the smooth installation of the floodlights.

Some of the works involved included digging out trenches for the cabling to be run to the floodlight bases, installing the cable and back filling the trenches, digging out the foundations for the floodlight bases, pouring and levelling concrete into the bases and repaired the pathway around the pitch.

Following the installation the team returned to repair fencing that had to be removed to enable the bases to have the concrete poured in.

With help from QTS group, Linby CW's floodlight project is now completed.

Thomas Marshall, QTS Operations Director (Fencing & Vegetation Management England & Wales) said:“We were delighted to be able to help out Linby Colliery Welfare FC with the upgrades to their pitch.

“Supporting local groups is extremely important to QTS not just because so many of our staff live in the area but because we believe in promoting social value wherever we go.

“I look forward to seeing the lights in action and am very proud of the flawless work our team has completed at the grounds.”

Linby CW Adrian Ward, said: “We rely entirely on volunteers, who run the club and do all maintenance work.

Linby CW's floodlights are finally up and running.

“Two years ago, when it looked like we could be getting funding from Gedling Council, for our Floodlighting project, we knew we would still be way short of what funding we needed.

“QTS stepped up and offered to support us by providing the civils works and Labour on the project. “We cannot thank QTS enough, especially Tom Marshall, who offered to help in the first place, Dave Flanders, who co-ordinated the works and Simon Hibbert who helped every step of the way.”