Caretaker boss Henry delighted after Hucknall Town register first win

​The Yellows beat Ashby Ivanhoe 2-1 at the RM Stadium to also lift themselves off the bottom of the early UCL Premier North standings.

Four days earlier, Hucknall had been beaten 6-0 at Deeping Rangers in what was the first match following the departure of former boss Andy Ingle last week.

And having made changes to shape and personnel for the Ashby match, Henry was delighted with the outcome.

Phil Henry was full of praise for Hucknall's players after Wednesday's win.

He told the club’s official website: "The shape was always going to be a challenge as it has been since I have been in the seat. We have been beaten in the middle too many times, too easily, so to go to 4-4-2 tonight was a little bit of a risk because if you get caught flat you get torn apart, but we played a good two banks of four and we hassled and hassled and hassled in the first half and that allowed us to create chances.

"We didn't quite capitalise on their sin bin, but there could have been more goals.

"In the second half we knew it was going to be hard work because we were going to get tired and they were going to throw everything at us. They pushed their number ten on to try and open us up because he is quick. The penalty was a pity, but it is what it is.

"The fact that we have been resilient enough to find a way to get to the end of that 98 minutes with ten men is phenomenal and credit to everyone in terms of the work rate, the effort and the application tonight. It makes a massive difference to everybody, the dressing room, the fans, the club, because it shows we can be competitive at this level. There is no question, we just need to keep that mentality.”

Speaking about the red card fpr Connor Whiles which added to the drama, Henry added: "I think he [Whiles] probably found himself in a position where he couldn't run alongside him anymore sadly, I think if he had kept on his feet and managed to run alongside him a bit further, maybe the keeper might have come and tidied up behind him, but it's easy to say that in hindsight.”