Chairman's notes: Linby chairman Ade Ward happy after successful 2021 for the club

Ady Ward is happy with Linby’s current progress.

As we reach the halfway point of the season, our first team sit sixth in the CML Premier Division South table, with games in hand.

We are definitely in with a shout of promotion to step six, in which case we would go into the same division as Hucknall Town.

We are into the last 16 of the Notts FA Senior Trophy, and have an home tie in January in the CML League Cup, again against Collingham.

The first team are still in the three competitions and the reserves’ results have started to stabilise, even with first team call-ups. Both teams are working well together.

Andy Tring (first team manager) and Stewart Bowley (Reserves) have assembled very good squads with that vital mixture of experience and youth.

There is a great camaraderie in the club at the moment with all the players and staff buying into what the club is striving to achieve.

Off the field, everyone has been working hard to improve the ground to achieve Grade H status and attain promotion.

The dressing rooms have had a makeover to bring them up to standard. The pitch has been expanded to 100 metres x 64 metres and we have completed the necessary hard standing required.

Extra boundary fencing has been erected, to secure the ground.

We have installed a spectator toilet block, with gents and ladies toilets, on the site, purchased a “Pay box and done some work on our car park.

We have built a covered shelter stand onto the clubhouse and are aiming to erect a small stand with 50 seats, to comply with Grade H.

IF we achieve promotion, we aim to have floodlights up and running by the end of September 2022, with the help of a grant from the FA.

Everything is falling into place nicely on and off the field.

I’d just like to thank all of our players, managers, coaches and staff who have all put in a tremendous amount of work in to get the club where it is now.

Well done everyone.

Thanks goes out to all our wonderful sponsors who help fund the club, without them we would be nowhere.