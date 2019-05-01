Champions Hucknall Town aiming to complete the double

Central League South champions Hucknall Town aim to complete the double when they take on Pinxton in the League Cup final at Alfreton Town’s Impact Arena this Sunday (3pm).

Manager Andy Graves said: “They shouldn’t need too much motivation to go for a double as it’s not been done very often.

“Selston were the last ones to do it. I hope all the players are up for it on Sunday. It’s there for us if we are up for it.”

However, they know Pinxton will be tough opposition, having been knocked out of the Floodlit Cup by them – one of only four defeats in all competitions all season. But they did do the double over Pinxton in the league.

“Pinxton won the Floodlit Cup the other night so they certainly have that cup mentality,” said Graves.

“It was a big difference from playing for three points though as I thought we did well in both league games against them.

“In the semi-final we were left kicking ourselves afterwards as I thought we’d gifted them three goals.

“If we are not as generous on Sunday, hopefully we can do well.

“It will be a tough game. We know Pinxton are a very direct, very physical side who like to play the ball in the air. We like to play on the ground.

“So if our ground play is better than their air play we should be okay.”

Graves said there were still coach places available for fans, saying: “There are a few spare places. The players will meet at the clubhouse at 11am when we will have a couple of fitness tests and then coaches leave at 12.45 for Alfreton.”

Hucknall will conclude their Central Midlands League campaign the following Saturday at home to Underwood Villa with Graves insisting his side stay switched on to enhance the final statistics of a season to remember.

He said: “We have already smashed our goalscoring record and we don’t want to concede more than one in the final league game so we can break our goals against record too. We only set that last season.

“If we can end the league season having only lost one game then it’s not a bad effort.

“We have still not really celebrated the league title, but we have our presentation night after the last league game which is a bit different to usual as we usually have it a few weeks later. But we want to get it out the way and start planning for next season.”

The Yellows were held to a rare draw in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Swanwick Pentrich Road, but Graves admitted: “It’s never an easy place to go. They are a good side. But I thought we controlled the game from start to finish.

“We took the lead in windy conditions with what I thought was a very good goal and we looked solid.

“Unfortunately we got caught out with the wind as a swirling ball skimmed off the head of our centre half for an own goal near the end.

“It was just one of those things.

“You have to break them down. I am glad we didn’t have to go there needing anything, It’s not one of our favourite places to go though the people there are great.

“All credit to them they made life hard for us,

“We did rest a couple of players for the cup final and made a few tweaks, but they didn’t really have any bearing on the score.

“We were doing all right and looked like we would get all three points until the end.”