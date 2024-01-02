Classy Loughborough Students deliver Hucknall Town a footballing lesson

Hucknall Town had little answer to high-flying hosts Loughbrough Students' quality as they crashed 4-1 in their UCL Premier North clash.

Ayeal Dill - late consolation at Loughborough.

Yellows manager Reece Limbert admitted: “We found ourselves fighting an uphill battle after the first minute when we went behind from a well worked Loughborough goal.

“They came out the traps extremely well and doubled their lead a few minutes later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We changed our shape midway through the first half which helped us to get back into the game and we had a positive spell creating a couple of chances just before half-time.

“The second half was an improvement from the first half, but Loughborough showed quality throughout and credit has to be given to them for their performance. It’s easy for me to point out areas where we could have been better, but I have to praise Loughborough for their performance. Ultimately they're a well organised and athletic side.”

It was a disappointing performance in which Hucknall never really looked like getting back into it from 2-0 down following Loughborough’s second minute opener and a 19th minute penalty success.

Six minutes into the second period the home side made it three and on 56 minutes Short was adjudged to have handled and Loughborough converted another penalty to make it four. Yellows did score a late consolation goal on 89 minutes as Seke Spence played a ball to Ayeal Dill, who took the ball past the keeper.