Confidence is rising for Hucknall Town ahead of tough trip to Sleaford Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday only a late equaliser denied them all three points in the 1-1 derby draw with Eastwood CFC before Tuesday's clash with Ashby Ivanhoe was postponed.

Boss Reece Limbert said: “Saturday's game against Sleaford will be a challenging test against a tough side who will be hoping to put a late run together for the play-offs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They’ve got some excellent players and we know we have to continue our good form if we’re to salvage a result on Saturday.

Niall Towle in the thick of the action for Hucknall against Eastwood on Saturday. Picture by Jason Chadwick.

We’re coming off the back of two 1-1 draws against promotion-chasing sides which could easily have been two wins if decisions and chances fell our way.

“So we have to take confidence from these results into Saturday and remain positive that we can get something from a tricky away trip.”

He added: “I’m feel optimistic heading into the final third of the season and I’ve seen enough from the squad we’ve assembled over recent weeks that gives me hope we can start to push on now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have to look at the positives and we’re a lot harder to break down. The new signings have made a huge impact in both home games and we’re competing against top opposition.

“I’ve said recently that we have to be better in the final third and we’re creating more chances and have certainly converted more of them.

“We must continue this if we are to have a chance of surviving come April.”

On player availability, he said: “It’s great to have Ayleal Dill back in the squad going forward. He’s made his return on Saturday from injury and I know the quality that he brings us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Sam Dunn looks to be returning from injury too, and despite Tuesday night's game against Ashby being postponed, it allows for a couple of lads to recover from knocks picked up last Saturday.

"Daniel Odunaiya sustained an injury in training last week and we’re unsure at this stage how long he may be out for.

“We will assess him over the next couple of weeks as to when he can return for us as he’s been terrific since he signed.”

He continued; “Despite this Saturday being an away game, I know our travelling support will be strong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our supporters have been magnificent the last two home matches and I’m happy to have given them something to shout about.