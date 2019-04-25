Conrad Logan praises John and Carolyn Radford for their efforts to boost Mansfield Town's crowds

Mansfield Town keeper Conrad Logan has praised John and Carolyn Radford their latest free ticket offer.

The ticket deal will see U18's watch Stags' vital promotion clash with Stevenage for free and is expecting to see a big crowd pack into the One Call Stadium at the weekend.

And Logan says the Radford's deserve plenty of credit for ensuring a bumper crowd will road Mansfield on.

Here's how U18's can watch Stags for free this weekend

“The chairman and chief executive have been fantastic in putting on the ticket offers this season," he said.

“Any time they have had initiative on, the fans have come in their numbers and it really helps us.

"All season we have been getting good crowds and when you are on the pitch and it’s not going the right way, they can drive you over the line and keep you going.

“If you are an away player, it can be an intimidating place at the One Call when it is in full flow. It is a brilliant offer”

John Radford on how unity can guide Stags to promotion

