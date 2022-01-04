Loanee Corey O'Keeffe in action for Rochdale.

The 23-year-old made just 18 appearances last season before falling out of favour, though has been impressing out on loan at League Two rivals Rochdale this season.

“We have had a couple of enquires about Corey both from Rochdale and other clubs as well,” said manager Nigel Clough.

“I think he was brought in as a wing back here when the team were playing three centre halves.

“We have played it a little bit but not too much. But that's his best position and he's done well there.