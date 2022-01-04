Corey O’Keeffe looks set to leave Mansfield Town
It looks unlikely Irish defender Corey O'Keefe will return to Mansfield Town as clubs begin to circle for his signature.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 12:43 pm
The 23-year-old made just 18 appearances last season before falling out of favour, though has been impressing out on loan at League Two rivals Rochdale this season.
“We have had a couple of enquires about Corey both from Rochdale and other clubs as well,” said manager Nigel Clough.
“I think he was brought in as a wing back here when the team were playing three centre halves.
“We have played it a little bit but not too much. But that's his best position and he's done well there.
“He has attracted interest and if we're not going to play the three centre halves then Corey may well move on. He is a young lad who wants to play football.”